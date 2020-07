Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely home in Toler bay with a vaulted entry as you walk in and spacious living area. The floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of natural light and you have a view of the porch and fiberglass pool! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, and into the hallway. This home is a must see with loads of character in a wonderful neighborhood!