Rowlett, TX
2602 Thistle Lane
2602 Thistle Lane

Location

2602 Thistle Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a prime location in Rowlett with vaulted ceiling and a cozy fireplace. This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bath, and 2-car garage home is updated with fresh paint, vinyl wood flooring, a spacious living room, kitchen with island and 3 large windows for natural light, large backyard with a paved extended off patio perfect for entertainment. Within walking distance to Back Elementary and minutes away from the George Bush Highway and Firewheel Shopping Center. Must see! Ask our special rate for long term lease(18+months).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Thistle Lane have any available units?
2602 Thistle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2602 Thistle Lane have?
Some of 2602 Thistle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Thistle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Thistle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Thistle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Thistle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2602 Thistle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Thistle Lane offers parking.
Does 2602 Thistle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Thistle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Thistle Lane have a pool?
No, 2602 Thistle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Thistle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2602 Thistle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Thistle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Thistle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Thistle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 Thistle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

