2602 Thistle Lane

Beautiful home in a prime location in Rowlett with vaulted ceiling and a cozy fireplace. This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bath, and 2-car garage home is updated with fresh paint, vinyl wood flooring, a spacious living room, kitchen with island and 3 large windows for natural light, large backyard with a paved extended off patio perfect for entertainment. Within walking distance to Back Elementary and minutes away from the George Bush Highway and Firewheel Shopping Center. Must see! Ask our special rate for long term lease(18+months).