2519 Larkspur Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:11 PM

2519 Larkspur Lane

2519 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Larkspur Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely brick home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen has granite, island, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and built-in microwave. Pass-through laundry room leads to two-car garage. Expansive master boasts deep walk-in closet and cozy sitting area. Roman soaking tub with separate shower in the master batch. Bedrooms feature over-sized closets and plush carpet. Enjoy beautiful brand new tile floors in the kitchen, living room and bedroom-office. Electrical panel has upgraded lightning surge protection. Backyard is great for entertaining. Won't last long! Refrigerator NO warranty. See attached Application forms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Larkspur Lane have any available units?
2519 Larkspur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2519 Larkspur Lane have?
Some of 2519 Larkspur Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Larkspur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Larkspur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Larkspur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Larkspur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2519 Larkspur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Larkspur Lane offers parking.
Does 2519 Larkspur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Larkspur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Larkspur Lane have a pool?
No, 2519 Larkspur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Larkspur Lane have accessible units?
No, 2519 Larkspur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Larkspur Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Larkspur Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Larkspur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 Larkspur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

