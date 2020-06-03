2519 Larkspur Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely brick home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen has granite, island, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and built-in microwave. Pass-through laundry room leads to two-car garage. Expansive master boasts deep walk-in closet and cozy sitting area. Roman soaking tub with separate shower in the master batch. Bedrooms feature over-sized closets and plush carpet. Enjoy beautiful brand new tile floors in the kitchen, living room and bedroom-office. Electrical panel has upgraded lightning surge protection. Backyard is great for entertaining. Won't last long! Refrigerator NO warranty. See attached Application forms.