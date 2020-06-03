All apartments in Rowlett
Location

2205 Crestview Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautified 3-BR 2-Bath 2-Living area home is nestled on a cul-de-sac on a manicured lot. Offering its great open concept layout, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, separate dining space & cozy fam room w fireplace. Cute & updated kitchen features with Stainless steel gas cooktop, microwave and dishwasher with dual sink, ample cabinet space with connected washroom. Property has 2 separate yards with a 2 car garage 5 minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard.
***** Lease with Buy option *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Crestview Ln have any available units?
2205 Crestview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2205 Crestview Ln have?
Some of 2205 Crestview Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Crestview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Crestview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Crestview Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Crestview Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2205 Crestview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Crestview Ln offers parking.
Does 2205 Crestview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Crestview Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Crestview Ln have a pool?
No, 2205 Crestview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Crestview Ln have accessible units?
No, 2205 Crestview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Crestview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Crestview Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Crestview Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2205 Crestview Ln has units with air conditioning.

