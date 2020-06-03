2205 Crestview Ln

Amenities

This beautified 3-BR 2-Bath 2-Living area home is nestled on a cul-de-sac on a manicured lot. Offering its great open concept layout, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, separate dining space & cozy fam room w fireplace. Cute & updated kitchen features with Stainless steel gas cooktop, microwave and dishwasher with dual sink, ample cabinet space with connected washroom. Property has 2 separate yards with a 2 car garage 5 minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard.

***** Lease with Buy option *****