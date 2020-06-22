All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:09 AM

1810 Post Oak Drive

1810 Post Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Post Oak Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME LOCATION! Attention to Detail never looked so GOOD in this Springfield Estates home offering 3 spacious bd, Chefs Delight kitchen with island & breakfast bar. Flex room that could be office, formal dining, or den. Lots of storage including utility room with space for a freezer, walk-in pantry, & garage with overhead storage. Online App, $40 PP over the age of 18. Apps processed M-F & could take up to 5 days. Consumer to verify all data herein. Photo ID & 2 recent paystubs required with app. ($1695 rent-$1695 sec dep with no per service repair deductible or $1595 rent-$1595 sec dep with $100 per service repair deductible - consumers choice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Post Oak Drive have any available units?
1810 Post Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 1810 Post Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Post Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Post Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Post Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 1810 Post Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Post Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1810 Post Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Post Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Post Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1810 Post Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Post Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1810 Post Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Post Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Post Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Post Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Post Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

