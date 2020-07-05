10706 Lansdowne Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready!! Updated one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a desirable corner. Open floorplan with sophisticated vibe features designer paint & light fixtures, & more. Bright beautiful kitchen with custom counters, subway backsplash, & SS appliances opens to spacious family room with gas fireplace & custom mantle. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, & travertine shower with frameless shower door. Refrigerator in kitchen, work bench and cabinets in garage convey with home. A must see! Bookcase in living room can stay if they want it.