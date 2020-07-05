All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

10706 Lansdowne Lane

10706 Lansdowne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10706 Lansdowne Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready!! Updated one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a desirable corner. Open floorplan with sophisticated vibe features designer paint & light fixtures, & more. Bright beautiful kitchen with custom counters, subway backsplash, & SS appliances opens to spacious family room with gas fireplace & custom mantle. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, & travertine shower with frameless shower door. Refrigerator in kitchen, work bench and cabinets in garage convey with home. A must see! Bookcase in living room can stay if they want it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have any available units?
10706 Lansdowne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have?
Some of 10706 Lansdowne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10706 Lansdowne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Lansdowne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Lansdowne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10706 Lansdowne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10706 Lansdowne Lane offers parking.
Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10706 Lansdowne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have a pool?
No, 10706 Lansdowne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have accessible units?
No, 10706 Lansdowne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10706 Lansdowne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10706 Lansdowne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10706 Lansdowne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

