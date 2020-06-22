10513 Wentworth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Welcome Home! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with a Large Enclosed Game Room that could be used as a 4th Bedroom, Upon Entering there is a Flex Space (Formal Living, Dinning, or Office), Entertaining Kitchen with lots of Counter Space and Cabinets and an Eat In Breakfast Nook, Kitchen opens to The Family Room with a Fireplace, Walls of Windows provide Lots of Natural Light, Large Backyard with an Amazing Golf Course View, Covered

Patio Area for Entertaining, Access to the Waterview Community Swim Park with Slides.