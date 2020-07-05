All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:26 PM

10417 Wentworth Dr

10417 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Wentworth Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/55bf92407f ---- New flooring and fresh paint throughout the house! Every day feels like resort living, great home located in the master-planned community of Waterview. Minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard with an array of community amenities including parks, lakes, waterpark, golf, tennis and so much more. This impressive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a prized golf course lot with the master down. Additional photos to be added soon. HOA paid by owner. 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Wentworth Dr have any available units?
10417 Wentworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 10417 Wentworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Wentworth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Wentworth Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10417 Wentworth Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10417 Wentworth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10417 Wentworth Dr offers parking.
Does 10417 Wentworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10417 Wentworth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Wentworth Dr have a pool?
No, 10417 Wentworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10417 Wentworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 10417 Wentworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Wentworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10417 Wentworth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 Wentworth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10417 Wentworth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

