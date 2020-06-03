10402 Evergreen Street

Amenities

parking pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Need a comfortable 1BD 1BA in a quiet gated community thats got everything you need? This fully furnished unit has warm colors and is cozy enough to take your mind off the stresses of the day. Situated in a quiet, well-maintained community with bright flowers and shrubbery. Close to major highways and the DFW Airport, this condo is a great match for traveling professionals or a couple. The sofa in the living room also pulls out for extra sleeping room for a guest.



Well-lit, this cozy yet functional condo was recently redecorated. It comes with high speed internet access and a flat screen television to kick back and enjoy your favorite programming. A well-equipped kitchen with a double sink and full-sized appliances has everything you need to make enjoyable meals. There is also a comfortable desk and chair to get work done. Laundry is a breeze in the new, full-sized, washing machine and dryer.



Guests have use of the Community Pool and access to a reserved parking spot.