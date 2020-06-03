All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:37 AM

10402 Evergreen Street

10402 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10402 Evergreen Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Need a comfortable 1BD 1BA in a quiet gated community thats got everything you need? This fully furnished unit has warm colors and is cozy enough to take your mind off the stresses of the day. Situated in a quiet, well-maintained community with bright flowers and shrubbery. Close to major highways and the DFW Airport, this condo is a great match for traveling professionals or a couple. The sofa in the living room also pulls out for extra sleeping room for a guest.

Well-lit, this cozy yet functional condo was recently redecorated. It comes with high speed internet access and a flat screen television to kick back and enjoy your favorite programming. A well-equipped kitchen with a double sink and full-sized appliances has everything you need to make enjoyable meals. There is also a comfortable desk and chair to get work done. Laundry is a breeze in the new, full-sized, washing machine and dryer.

Guests have use of the Community Pool and access to a reserved parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 Evergreen Street have any available units?
10402 Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10402 Evergreen Street have?
Some of 10402 Evergreen Street's amenities include parking, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
10402 Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
No, 10402 Evergreen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10402 Evergreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 10402 Evergreen Street offers parking.
Does 10402 Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 Evergreen Street have a pool?
Yes, 10402 Evergreen Street has a pool.
Does 10402 Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 10402 Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 Evergreen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 Evergreen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10402 Evergreen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

