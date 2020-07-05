926 Signal Ridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool

WATER VIEWS from your spacious Townhome lease—imagine morning coffee on this BALCONY or evening w-friends! DUAL MASTERS – 1 up 1 down+almost 3rd master bedroom that has a WIC & shares direct access to guest bathroom! Skylights, with all new flooring and fresh paint! & large sliding doors distribute natural light throughout. New LV2 floors in downstairs bedrooms and all brand new carpet up. Classic Galley Kitchen features electric range, built-in micro & fridge that's included+adjacent Dining area open to Living. 1 Master w-dual sink vanities+Game Room Loft & finished attic space-storage upstairs.