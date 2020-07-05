All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

926 Signal Ridge Place

926 Signal Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

926 Signal Ridge Place, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
WATER VIEWS from your spacious Townhome lease—imagine morning coffee on this BALCONY or evening w-friends! DUAL MASTERS – 1 up 1 down+almost 3rd master bedroom that has a WIC & shares direct access to guest bathroom! Skylights, with all new flooring and fresh paint! & large sliding doors distribute natural light throughout. New LV2 floors in downstairs bedrooms and all brand new carpet up. Classic Galley Kitchen features electric range, built-in micro & fridge that's included+adjacent Dining area open to Living. 1 Master w-dual sink vanities+Game Room Loft & finished attic space-storage upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Signal Ridge Place have any available units?
926 Signal Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 926 Signal Ridge Place have?
Some of 926 Signal Ridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Signal Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
926 Signal Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Signal Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 926 Signal Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 926 Signal Ridge Place offer parking?
No, 926 Signal Ridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 926 Signal Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Signal Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Signal Ridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 926 Signal Ridge Place has a pool.
Does 926 Signal Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 926 Signal Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Signal Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 Signal Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Signal Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 Signal Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

