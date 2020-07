Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Huge beautiful home!!! New wooden flooring in the living room. Entire house freshly painted, Nice entrance with beautiful staircase. 4 bedrooms with 3 and a half baths and 2 car garage.This home in Rockwall is in a very desirable area and convenient access to shopping and highway. You get a lot of home for the price, over 4400 square feet Move-in ready and Great for entertaining!