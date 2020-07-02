All apartments in Rockwall
Location

877 Redwood Trail, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable open concept home located in Caruth Lake Community. Bright interior offering tall ceilings throughout with plush carpet and ceramic tile. Kitchen, open to both the living room and dining room, equipped with an island, pantry, beautiful light oak cabinetry and awesome counterspace for cooking or baking. Relax in the spacious master suite with french doors into the private bathroom, featuring dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Come fall in love with this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Redwood Trail have any available units?
877 Redwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 877 Redwood Trail have?
Some of 877 Redwood Trail's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 Redwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
877 Redwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Redwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 877 Redwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 877 Redwood Trail offer parking?
No, 877 Redwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 877 Redwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Redwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Redwood Trail have a pool?
No, 877 Redwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 877 Redwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 877 Redwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Redwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 Redwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 877 Redwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 877 Redwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

