877 Redwood Trail

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable open concept home located in Caruth Lake Community. Bright interior offering tall ceilings throughout with plush carpet and ceramic tile. Kitchen, open to both the living room and dining room, equipped with an island, pantry, beautiful light oak cabinetry and awesome counterspace for cooking or baking. Relax in the spacious master suite with french doors into the private bathroom, featuring dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Come fall in love with this lovely home today!