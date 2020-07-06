All apartments in Rockwall
837 Elgin Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:18 AM

837 Elgin Court

Location

837 Elgin Court, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous custom home close to schools, shopping, restaurant and the Hospital. Balcony overlooks the entrance of this magnificent home. Wood inlay tile floor entry and floor to ceiling rock fireplaces in the living area. Kitchen has furniture style cabinets, brass back splash, stainless appliances and a professional gas range. Huge master suite with walk in shower and oversized walk in closet that connects to the utility room. Upstairs, entertain in the game room that leads to a media room. Enjoy the patio with a fireplace! Come and see this beautiful home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Elgin Court have any available units?
837 Elgin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 837 Elgin Court have?
Some of 837 Elgin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Elgin Court currently offering any rent specials?
837 Elgin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Elgin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Elgin Court is pet friendly.
Does 837 Elgin Court offer parking?
No, 837 Elgin Court does not offer parking.
Does 837 Elgin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Elgin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Elgin Court have a pool?
No, 837 Elgin Court does not have a pool.
Does 837 Elgin Court have accessible units?
No, 837 Elgin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Elgin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Elgin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Elgin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Elgin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

