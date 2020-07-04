All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 806 Mountcastle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
806 Mountcastle Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

806 Mountcastle Drive

806 Mountcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

806 Mountcastle Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Like new one story 4 bed 2 bath for rent, completed in 2018 by Megatel Homes. It is located in the desired master-planned Stone Creek community with pool, playground, park, and trails. Walking distances to Williams Middle School, easy access HWY 66 and I-30. Wonderful floor plan with silver upgrade package in upgrades at over $20K, including lighting, flooring, bathrooms and extended covered patio. It offers granite countertop, white cabinetry, SS appliances, upgraded glass backsplash in kitchen, the wood floor at entry, Lux. 12 x 24 tiles in all wet area, and carpet informal dining, family and bedrooms, 2-inch blinds, smart doorbell. Side-by-side fridge stays with the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Mountcastle Drive have any available units?
806 Mountcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 806 Mountcastle Drive have?
Some of 806 Mountcastle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Mountcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 Mountcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Mountcastle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 Mountcastle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 806 Mountcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 Mountcastle Drive offers parking.
Does 806 Mountcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Mountcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Mountcastle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 806 Mountcastle Drive has a pool.
Does 806 Mountcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 Mountcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Mountcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Mountcastle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Mountcastle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Mountcastle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District