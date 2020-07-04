806 Mountcastle Drive

Amenities

Like new one story 4 bed 2 bath for rent, completed in 2018 by Megatel Homes. It is located in the desired master-planned Stone Creek community with pool, playground, park, and trails. Walking distances to Williams Middle School, easy access HWY 66 and I-30. Wonderful floor plan with silver upgrade package in upgrades at over $20K, including lighting, flooring, bathrooms and extended covered patio. It offers granite countertop, white cabinetry, SS appliances, upgraded glass backsplash in kitchen, the wood floor at entry, Lux. 12 x 24 tiles in all wet area, and carpet informal dining, family and bedrooms, 2-inch blinds, smart doorbell. Side-by-side fridge stays with the home.