Rockwall, TX
780 Bordeaux Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

780 Bordeaux Drive

780 Bordeaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

780 Bordeaux Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedrooms with 4 and a half baths in the sought after Stone Creek subdivision in AWARD WINNING ROCKWALL ISD! This house has an open floor plan with gorgeous 2 story coffered ceiling in the family room, crown molding, recessed lighting, LED light bulbs throughout, stone accents, under counter lights, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchen. High end features throughout the house. It offers spacious backyard with custom build covered patio is perfect for family and entertaining. Come take a look at this gorgeous house and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Bordeaux Drive have any available units?
780 Bordeaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 780 Bordeaux Drive have?
Some of 780 Bordeaux Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Bordeaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
780 Bordeaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Bordeaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 780 Bordeaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 780 Bordeaux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 780 Bordeaux Drive offers parking.
Does 780 Bordeaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Bordeaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Bordeaux Drive have a pool?
No, 780 Bordeaux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 780 Bordeaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 780 Bordeaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Bordeaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Bordeaux Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Bordeaux Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 Bordeaux Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

