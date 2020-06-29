780 Bordeaux Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedrooms with 4 and a half baths in the sought after Stone Creek subdivision in AWARD WINNING ROCKWALL ISD! This house has an open floor plan with gorgeous 2 story coffered ceiling in the family room, crown molding, recessed lighting, LED light bulbs throughout, stone accents, under counter lights, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchen. High end features throughout the house. It offers spacious backyard with custom build covered patio is perfect for family and entertaining. Come take a look at this gorgeous house and make it yours!