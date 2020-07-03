All apartments in Rockwall
/
Rockwall, TX
/
778 Bosley
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:10 AM

778 Bosley

778 Bosley · No Longer Available
Location

778 Bosley, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like new 3 bed room 2 bath home in Desirable Wood creek sub division. Home has a great kitchen with an open floor plan and lots of room for entertaining. The master bed room is large and has a good size walk in closet. Within walking distance to the elementary school and this community has a large amenity center with multiple pools, Play grounds, walking trails, and a catch and release pond you can fish from. Property will not last long. Fridge is included with the lease, and will stay with the home after lease ends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Bosley have any available units?
778 Bosley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 778 Bosley have?
Some of 778 Bosley's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Bosley currently offering any rent specials?
778 Bosley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Bosley pet-friendly?
No, 778 Bosley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 778 Bosley offer parking?
Yes, 778 Bosley offers parking.
Does 778 Bosley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Bosley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Bosley have a pool?
Yes, 778 Bosley has a pool.
Does 778 Bosley have accessible units?
No, 778 Bosley does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Bosley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 Bosley has units with dishwashers.
Does 778 Bosley have units with air conditioning?
No, 778 Bosley does not have units with air conditioning.

