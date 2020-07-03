778 Bosley

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Like new 3 bed room 2 bath home in Desirable Wood creek sub division. Home has a great kitchen with an open floor plan and lots of room for entertaining. The master bed room is large and has a good size walk in closet. Within walking distance to the elementary school and this community has a large amenity center with multiple pools, Play grounds, walking trails, and a catch and release pond you can fish from. Property will not last long. Fridge is included with the lease, and will stay with the home after lease ends.