737 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

A great place to call home, with a wrap around, shaded rear deck! Neutral paint throughout! Very nice three bedrooms, one full bath. Features include laminate flooring, newer counter tops, and claw foot tub with shower. Relax on the large deck secluded by the privacy fence. Close to all amenities. Pets (case by case), no smoking inside. Refrigerator on site for tenant use, landlord will not warranty, fix, or replace. Listing agent will write the lease. App fee is $40 per person 18 or over. Please see Supplements for LBP Pamphlet, Landlord Payment Policy and Plumbing Walk Thru. All will need to be signed off, with accepted lease.