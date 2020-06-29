All apartments in Rockwall
737 Lakeside Drive

737 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

737 Lakeside Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great place to call home, with a wrap around, shaded rear deck! Neutral paint throughout! Very nice three bedrooms, one full bath. Features include laminate flooring, newer counter tops, and claw foot tub with shower. Relax on the large deck secluded by the privacy fence. Close to all amenities. Pets (case by case), no smoking inside. Refrigerator on site for tenant use, landlord will not warranty, fix, or replace. Listing agent will write the lease. App fee is $40 per person 18 or over. Please see Supplements for LBP Pamphlet, Landlord Payment Policy and Plumbing Walk Thru. All will need to be signed off, with accepted lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
737 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 737 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 737 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 737 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 737 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 737 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 737 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 737 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

