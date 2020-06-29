All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 7147 Hunt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
7147 Hunt Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:51 PM

7147 Hunt Lane

7147 Hunt Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7147 Hunt Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 4 bedroom home. Kitchen opens to large living room with wood burning fireplace. Study has a closet and can be used as the 4th bedroom. Wood and tile floors throughout common areas. Nice carpet in bedrooms. . Large master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Nicely thought out floor plan, you will love the laundry room. Large lot with mature trees, covered back porch, storage building, and fenced backyard. Great driveway for parking multiple cars as well as scooter and bicycle riding. Wonderful neighborhood. Walking distance to lovely community park. Pets allowed with pet deposit and under 45 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7147 Hunt Lane have any available units?
7147 Hunt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 7147 Hunt Lane have?
Some of 7147 Hunt Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7147 Hunt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7147 Hunt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7147 Hunt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7147 Hunt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7147 Hunt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7147 Hunt Lane offers parking.
Does 7147 Hunt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7147 Hunt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7147 Hunt Lane have a pool?
No, 7147 Hunt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7147 Hunt Lane have accessible units?
No, 7147 Hunt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7147 Hunt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7147 Hunt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7147 Hunt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7147 Hunt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District