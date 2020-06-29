7147 Hunt Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 4 bedroom home. Kitchen opens to large living room with wood burning fireplace. Study has a closet and can be used as the 4th bedroom. Wood and tile floors throughout common areas. Nice carpet in bedrooms. . Large master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Nicely thought out floor plan, you will love the laundry room. Large lot with mature trees, covered back porch, storage building, and fenced backyard. Great driveway for parking multiple cars as well as scooter and bicycle riding. Wonderful neighborhood. Walking distance to lovely community park. Pets allowed with pet deposit and under 45 lbs.