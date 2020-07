Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 1-Story house with wonderful Rockwall schools! 4 Bedroom home sits on a wide lot with covered patio, for plenty of outdoor living space and yard for the kids to play. Open Floor Plan features both formal Living and Dining and also large Family Room with a Gas Start Fireplace w Gas Logs, and a cozy Breakfast Nook with window seat. Large Pantry and Closets. Updated Light Fixtures. Walking distance to school.