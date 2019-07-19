708 Davy Crockett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Location! - Castlerock Custom Home Builders home located in central location in heart of Rockwall. Home features include: handscraped hardwood floors, granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, ceramic tile in wet areas, tile surround in showers, open kitchen to living, knotty alder cabinets, and much, much more. Wonderful opportunity to be close to downtown Rockwall and all the amenities it offers as well as in Rockwall ISD. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.