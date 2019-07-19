All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:06 AM

708 Davy Crockett Street

708 Davy Crockett St · No Longer Available
Location

708 Davy Crockett St, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location! - Castlerock Custom Home Builders home located in central location in heart of Rockwall. Home features include: handscraped hardwood floors, granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, ceramic tile in wet areas, tile surround in showers, open kitchen to living, knotty alder cabinets, and much, much more. Wonderful opportunity to be close to downtown Rockwall and all the amenities it offers as well as in Rockwall ISD. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Davy Crockett Street have any available units?
708 Davy Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 708 Davy Crockett Street have?
Some of 708 Davy Crockett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Davy Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Davy Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Davy Crockett Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 Davy Crockett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 708 Davy Crockett Street offer parking?
No, 708 Davy Crockett Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 Davy Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Davy Crockett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Davy Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 708 Davy Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Davy Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Davy Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Davy Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Davy Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Davy Crockett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Davy Crockett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

