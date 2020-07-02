685 Channel Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully designed home with large windows, close to shopping and to downtown Rockwall! Close to Lake Ray Hubbard for boating, fishing, and enjoying the many walking and biking trails. Large bedrooms and closets throughout are sure to impress. All landscaping and lawn care services for the front and back yards are included at no additional cost. Remodeled bathrooms and upgraded kitchen make this home stand out above the rest. Private gated neighborhood ensures security and reduced street traffic. Ready for move in immediately.