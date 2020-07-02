All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 685 Channel Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
685 Channel Ridge Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:40 AM

685 Channel Ridge Drive

685 Channelridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

685 Channelridge Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully designed home with large windows, close to shopping and to downtown Rockwall! Close to Lake Ray Hubbard for boating, fishing, and enjoying the many walking and biking trails. Large bedrooms and closets throughout are sure to impress. All landscaping and lawn care services for the front and back yards are included at no additional cost. Remodeled bathrooms and upgraded kitchen make this home stand out above the rest. Private gated neighborhood ensures security and reduced street traffic. Ready for move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have any available units?
685 Channel Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 685 Channel Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Channel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
685 Channel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Channel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 685 Channel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 685 Channel Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 Channel Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 685 Channel Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 685 Channel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 Channel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 685 Channel Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 Channel Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District