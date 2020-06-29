All apartments in Rockwall
673 Channel Ridge Drive
673 Channel Ridge Drive

673 Channelridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

673 Channelridge Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning well maintained single story home in gated community! Home offer a spacious floor plan, neutral colors throughout and generously sized common areas. Formal living and dining rooms greet you upon entering this beautiful home. The open kitchen boasts white cabinets, large island, abundance of counter space, cabinets an a built-in desk. Relax in your living room near the wood-burning fireplace. Owner's retreat features walk-in closets, lots of natural light, two sinks, large tub and separate shower. Split floor plan! Three bedrooms plus, bathroom and laundry room are on the other side of the home. Community offers a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and views of the lake. MUST SEE! Great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have any available units?
673 Channel Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 673 Channel Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Channel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
673 Channel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Channel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 673 Channel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 673 Channel Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Channel Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 673 Channel Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 673 Channel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Channel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Channel Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Channel Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

