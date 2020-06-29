673 Channel Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning well maintained single story home in gated community! Home offer a spacious floor plan, neutral colors throughout and generously sized common areas. Formal living and dining rooms greet you upon entering this beautiful home. The open kitchen boasts white cabinets, large island, abundance of counter space, cabinets an a built-in desk. Relax in your living room near the wood-burning fireplace. Owner's retreat features walk-in closets, lots of natural light, two sinks, large tub and separate shower. Split floor plan! Three bedrooms plus, bathroom and laundry room are on the other side of the home. Community offers a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and views of the lake. MUST SEE! Great location.