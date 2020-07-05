All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

625 Tubbs Road

625 Tubbs Road · No Longer Available
Location

625 Tubbs Road, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Tubbs Road have any available units?
625 Tubbs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 625 Tubbs Road have?
Some of 625 Tubbs Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Tubbs Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 Tubbs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Tubbs Road pet-friendly?
No, 625 Tubbs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 625 Tubbs Road offer parking?
Yes, 625 Tubbs Road offers parking.
Does 625 Tubbs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Tubbs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Tubbs Road have a pool?
No, 625 Tubbs Road does not have a pool.
Does 625 Tubbs Road have accessible units?
No, 625 Tubbs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Tubbs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Tubbs Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Tubbs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Tubbs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

