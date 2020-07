Amenities

$1650 / 3br 1696 ft2 - 3/2/2 w/Study Ready to move in Highland Meadows (Rockwall) - 3/2/2 with study and dining room. Open concept living area and kitchen. Study has a closet, so it can be a bedroom if needed. Gas fireplace, separate tub and shower in master bath, ceiling fans, rear entrance, fenced in backyard, sprinkler system.



This house is in a good neighborhood and extremely clean with tile, wood laminate and carpet flooring.



