Adorable house nestled in the sought after historic area of Rockwall. The downtown square is full of boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops, farmers market, etc and its all just a few walkable blocks away. Beautiful original hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances and a spacious laundry room allowing for extra storage. Home sits on large fenced corner lot with established trees and includes a 12x12 storage bldg, play set, car carport and open patio. Nice clean home with lots of charm!