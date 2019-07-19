5807 Yacht Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Short term lease of 3 months plus negotiable! Great single story home with gorgeous updates throughout located in the gated community of Chandler's Landing! This home offers a flexible floorpan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining spaces, & 2 living spaces. The master suite offers double closets, separate tub & shower. Updated kitchen with granite. Enjoy the low maintenance xeriscape landscaping in the front yard & synthetic turf in the back - nothing to mow! Great screened-in porch just off the kitchen is nicely shaded with several backyard trees. Chandler's Landing has a lot to offer including a community pool, amazing views of Lake Ray Hubbard, tennis courts & playgrounds. HOA fees included in lease.