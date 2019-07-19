All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 5807 Yacht Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
5807 Yacht Club Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5807 Yacht Club Drive

5807 Yacht Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5807 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Short term lease of 3 months plus negotiable! Great single story home with gorgeous updates throughout located in the gated community of Chandler's Landing! This home offers a flexible floorpan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining spaces, & 2 living spaces. The master suite offers double closets, separate tub & shower. Updated kitchen with granite. Enjoy the low maintenance xeriscape landscaping in the front yard & synthetic turf in the back - nothing to mow! Great screened-in porch just off the kitchen is nicely shaded with several backyard trees. Chandler's Landing has a lot to offer including a community pool, amazing views of Lake Ray Hubbard, tennis courts & playgrounds. HOA fees included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have any available units?
5807 Yacht Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have?
Some of 5807 Yacht Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Yacht Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Yacht Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Yacht Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Yacht Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Yacht Club Drive offers parking.
Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 Yacht Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5807 Yacht Club Drive has a pool.
Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 5807 Yacht Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5807 Yacht Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 Yacht Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 Yacht Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District