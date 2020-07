Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

A charming one story home in beautiful Chandlers Landing. Beautiful hard wood floors in Living and Dining. Carpet looks like new and tile floors in all wet areas. Gas logs in fireplace. Ceiling fans. Built-ins. Fresh paint throughout. Covered patio. Sprinkler system. Wrought iron fence. Community offers security, pool, tennis, park, playground, restaurant and more. Owner pays all HOA fees for tenants use of the amenities.