All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 560 Perch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
560 Perch Road
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:18 PM

560 Perch Road

560 Perch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

560 Perch Road, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for you and your family. And, if you need to get those children in the Rockwall School District, this is your opportunity. See today. You'll be amazed at the spacious open area - kitchen, dining, living - when family is at home, all can be together. You'll see what I'm talking about when you come to check this one out.. The master suite is largest area. Two other bedrooms across the hallway. So every one has their own space when the time comes for settling down or doing your own thing, Easy to view. Make application day and your move is on it's way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Perch Road have any available units?
560 Perch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 560 Perch Road have?
Some of 560 Perch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Perch Road currently offering any rent specials?
560 Perch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Perch Road pet-friendly?
No, 560 Perch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 560 Perch Road offer parking?
Yes, 560 Perch Road offers parking.
Does 560 Perch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Perch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Perch Road have a pool?
No, 560 Perch Road does not have a pool.
Does 560 Perch Road have accessible units?
No, 560 Perch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Perch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Perch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Perch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Perch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District