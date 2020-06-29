560 Perch Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for you and your family. And, if you need to get those children in the Rockwall School District, this is your opportunity. See today. You'll be amazed at the spacious open area - kitchen, dining, living - when family is at home, all can be together. You'll see what I'm talking about when you come to check this one out.. The master suite is largest area. Two other bedrooms across the hallway. So every one has their own space when the time comes for settling down or doing your own thing, Easy to view. Make application day and your move is on it's way.