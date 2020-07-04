479 Sausalito Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas home in the highly sought after Lakeview Summit subdivision. Home is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, YMCA, top-rated Grace Hartman Elementary school and much more. Easy access to Hwy 66 and Hwy 30 to head into Dallas. Brand new paint on walls and doors with upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood floors in the front living room with beautiful tiles in kitchen. New Vinyl flooring in cozy family room with wood burning fireplace opens onto a large backyard with 2 beautiful wood decks. Home also have new air conditioner, new hot water heater and new garage door opener.