All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 479 Sausalito Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
479 Sausalito Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

479 Sausalito Drive

479 Sausalito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

479 Sausalito Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas home in the highly sought after Lakeview Summit subdivision. Home is minutes away from shopping, restaurants, YMCA, top-rated Grace Hartman Elementary school and much more. Easy access to Hwy 66 and Hwy 30 to head into Dallas. Brand new paint on walls and doors with upgraded ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood floors in the front living room with beautiful tiles in kitchen. New Vinyl flooring in cozy family room with wood burning fireplace opens onto a large backyard with 2 beautiful wood decks. Home also have new air conditioner, new hot water heater and new garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Sausalito Drive have any available units?
479 Sausalito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 479 Sausalito Drive have?
Some of 479 Sausalito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Sausalito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
479 Sausalito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Sausalito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 479 Sausalito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 479 Sausalito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 479 Sausalito Drive offers parking.
Does 479 Sausalito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Sausalito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Sausalito Drive have a pool?
No, 479 Sausalito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 479 Sausalito Drive have accessible units?
No, 479 Sausalito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Sausalito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Sausalito Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Sausalito Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 Sausalito Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District