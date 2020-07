Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Live where you play! Marina, Lake, Boat docks at end of the street. Tennis court & pool next door. This one story WATERFRONT CONDO has been completely remodeled. No detailed has been missed. NEW updated Wood Grain Tile, granite countertops, SS appliances, and even a JUCUZZI in the master bedroom! It is walking distance to The Landing at Chandler's Landing. You will love the living on Lake Ray Hubbard and everything to do at the Harbor in Rockwall.