Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

SHORT TERM All Inclusive minimum 2 months stay. Enjoy resort style living in this newly remodeled and furnished condo. Lake views and just steps away from the marina and country club with restaurant, pool, tennis and sports bar. This unit is all inclusive with fully stocked kitchen, bedding, bath. All utilities, internet and direct TV paid by owner. Gated 24hr security, bike and walking trails, ponds and parks.