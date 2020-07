Amenities

Cute and Charming home near thriving downtown Rockwall. Conveniently located near 66, I 30 and lake. Wonderful Reinhardt elementary area. Updated kitchen opens to large dining area. Hardwood floors add to the charm of this home. Nice size bedrooms, master has a full bath plus secondary also a full bath. Extra large fenced back yard with storage. Lots of shade trees in the summertime.