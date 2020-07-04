3913 Mediterranean Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

Updated home in highly sought after Lakeside Village of Rockwall. Split level with 3 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, 2 car garage. Gorgeous kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry. All baths are updated. Master bed and 2nd bedroom on 2nd floor. 3rd floor could be bedroom, game room or office with full bath. Wonderful balcony patio off of 2nd floor living perfect for enjoying lake breezes. Gated entry, 9 hole golf course, community pool, tennis and club house. This will lease quickly so don't miss out!