Rockwall, TX
3913 Mediterranean Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:58 AM

3913 Mediterranean Street

3913 Mediterranean Street · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Mediterranean Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated home in highly sought after Lakeside Village of Rockwall. Split level with 3 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, 2 car garage. Gorgeous kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry. All baths are updated. Master bed and 2nd bedroom on 2nd floor. 3rd floor could be bedroom, game room or office with full bath. Wonderful balcony patio off of 2nd floor living perfect for enjoying lake breezes. Gated entry, 9 hole golf course, community pool, tennis and club house. This will lease quickly so don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Mediterranean Street have any available units?
3913 Mediterranean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3913 Mediterranean Street have?
Some of 3913 Mediterranean Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Mediterranean Street currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Mediterranean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Mediterranean Street pet-friendly?
No, 3913 Mediterranean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3913 Mediterranean Street offer parking?
Yes, 3913 Mediterranean Street offers parking.
Does 3913 Mediterranean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Mediterranean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Mediterranean Street have a pool?
Yes, 3913 Mediterranean Street has a pool.
Does 3913 Mediterranean Street have accessible units?
No, 3913 Mediterranean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Mediterranean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 Mediterranean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 Mediterranean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 Mediterranean Street does not have units with air conditioning.

