3911 Roma Court

Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets! Beautiful and makes the space feel bright and open! LAKE VIEWS!!! Updated Mediterranean style town-home in the highly desired Lakeside Village of Rockwall! Gated community with 3-par golf course, tennis court, pool, fitness center, and playground! Stones throw away from the Harbor Bay Marina, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-30. The home features 4 large bedrooms, all upstairs with their own balconies. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, washer, dryer, refrigerator, peaceful backyard sitting area, perfect for entertaining, and so much more! Schedule your showing today! This property is for sale or for lease!