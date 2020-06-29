All apartments in Rockwall
3911 Roma Court

3911 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Roma Court, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Freshly painted walls and kitchen cabinets! Beautiful and makes the space feel bright and open! LAKE VIEWS!!! Updated Mediterranean style town-home in the highly desired Lakeside Village of Rockwall! Gated community with 3-par golf course, tennis court, pool, fitness center, and playground! Stones throw away from the Harbor Bay Marina, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-30. The home features 4 large bedrooms, all upstairs with their own balconies. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, washer, dryer, refrigerator, peaceful backyard sitting area, perfect for entertaining, and so much more! Schedule your showing today! This property is for sale or for lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Roma Court have any available units?
3911 Roma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3911 Roma Court have?
Some of 3911 Roma Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Roma Court currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Roma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Roma Court pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Roma Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3911 Roma Court offer parking?
No, 3911 Roma Court does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Roma Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Roma Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Roma Court have a pool?
Yes, 3911 Roma Court has a pool.
Does 3911 Roma Court have accessible units?
No, 3911 Roma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Roma Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Roma Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Roma Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Roma Court does not have units with air conditioning.

