Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
3722 Huntcliff Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:51 AM

3722 Huntcliff Drive

3722 Huntcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3722 Huntcliff Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
STUNNING POOL HOME in HIGHLY DESIRABLE CASTLE RIDGE ESTATES with unmatched style, Upgrades and interior finishes. NATURAL LIGHT enters from the large windows and lights up the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, breakfast area & DESIGNER KITCHEN with GRANITE & upscale smart STAINLESS appliances! Decorative fixtures & design choices throughout such as GLORIOUS chandeliers, HARDWOODS and open layout. Dream for entertainers with Media Room, Game Room and exercise room. Downstairs Master Suite features spa-like bath finishes including JACUZZI TUB and a big walk-in closet!
CORNER LOT with a GORGEOUS POOL, grill area and easy access to a 3 CAR GARAGE.
Award Winning Rockwall ISD and Minutes from Downtown Rockwall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have any available units?
3722 Huntcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have?
Some of 3722 Huntcliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Huntcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Huntcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Huntcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3722 Huntcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3722 Huntcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 Huntcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3722 Huntcliff Drive has a pool.
Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 3722 Huntcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 Huntcliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3722 Huntcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722 Huntcliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

