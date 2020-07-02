3722 Huntcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

STUNNING POOL HOME in HIGHLY DESIRABLE CASTLE RIDGE ESTATES with unmatched style, Upgrades and interior finishes. NATURAL LIGHT enters from the large windows and lights up the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, breakfast area & DESIGNER KITCHEN with GRANITE & upscale smart STAINLESS appliances! Decorative fixtures & design choices throughout such as GLORIOUS chandeliers, HARDWOODS and open layout. Dream for entertainers with Media Room, Game Room and exercise room. Downstairs Master Suite features spa-like bath finishes including JACUZZI TUB and a big walk-in closet!

CORNER LOT with a GORGEOUS POOL, grill area and easy access to a 3 CAR GARAGE.

Award Winning Rockwall ISD and Minutes from Downtown Rockwall.