3468 Post Oak Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d733d0a089 ---- Cul De Sac OVERSIZED LOT!! TWO STORY nestled with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Formal Living & Dining, Gameroom, 2 car garage home within walking distance to Jones Elementary School! NEW STAINLESS STEEL RANGE AND DISHWASHER JUST INSTALLED. Some features in this property include, 3 living areas great for entertaining, sprinkler system, Split bedrooms with walk in closets, REFRIGERATOR is included, ceiling fans throughout home!! Easy Access to I-30, Costco, & Many New Restaurants! FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Pets Allowed Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer In Unit