3427 Waterview Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully home that is located near golf course in the lakeside resort gated community. Private executive golf course, community pool, fitness center, cabana, tennis park and trail all part of this lovely community. This amazing home 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has decorative fireplace, large kitchen with double oven, pantry, hard woods. Large master bath and a private balcony overlooking the golf course. Driving directions: I-30 to Village Drive. Rt on Lakeside Dr. Rt on Augusta Trl. Lft on Waterview.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.