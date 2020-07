Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOTIVATED . Easy qualified base on income . Available for move in NOW!!! Beautiful single story with many updated, brand new floor, fresh paint, plantation shutter, kitchen is complete updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and Butler's pantry. Large and open living area with fireplace great for entertaining. Spacious and beautiful floor plan. Nice patio out back for those relaxing evenings. Close to Everywhere in Rock Wall. PET CASE BY CASE