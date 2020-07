Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Only 10 mins to George Bush Freeway, Convenient to great retail shopping and I-30. Family room features fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Family room opens onto kitchen and breakfast area. Downstairs master bedroom is complete w-sitting area, fireplace and open to master bath. Master bath come with separate shower, jetted garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Upstairs come with two bedroom, full bath, and a loft area for office work or game room.