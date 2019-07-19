3049 Paint Brush Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in a prime location in the Rockwall High School area. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home includes vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Home includes fresh carpets, paint, and new blinds. Large master suite has a private bath with jetted tubs, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Large fenced backyard with a covered patio is ideal for entertainment for kids and pets. Location is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment Lake Ray Hubbard and minutes away from I-30 and I-90 highways for convenient travel to Dallas. Walking distance to the back elementary school. Special rate for sign 18+months. Must See!