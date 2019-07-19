All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

3049 Paint Brush Trail

3049 Paint Brush Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Paint Brush Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in a prime location in the Rockwall High School area. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home includes vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural lighting. Home includes fresh carpets, paint, and new blinds. Large master suite has a private bath with jetted tubs, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Large fenced backyard with a covered patio is ideal for entertainment for kids and pets. Location is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment Lake Ray Hubbard and minutes away from I-30 and I-90 highways for convenient travel to Dallas. Walking distance to the back elementary school. Special rate for sign 18+months. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have any available units?
3049 Paint Brush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have?
Some of 3049 Paint Brush Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 Paint Brush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Paint Brush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Paint Brush Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3049 Paint Brush Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3049 Paint Brush Trail offers parking.
Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3049 Paint Brush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have a pool?
No, 3049 Paint Brush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have accessible units?
No, 3049 Paint Brush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3049 Paint Brush Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3049 Paint Brush Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3049 Paint Brush Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

