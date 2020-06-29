3007 Harbor Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home in Lakeside Village with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious living area with a fireplace, and a fabulous game room with built-in shelving and a wet bar. The eat-in kitchen features recently installed granite countertops, a fridge, and an easy-to-clean touch top electric range. Recently updated shower in the hall bath, newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms as well as engineered hardwood floors in the kitchen and game room. Room sizes should be verified by tenant.