All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 3007 Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
3007 Harbor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3007 Harbor Drive

3007 Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3007 Harbor Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful 1 story home in Lakeside Village with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a spacious living area with a fireplace, and a fabulous game room with built-in shelving and a wet bar. The eat-in kitchen features recently installed granite countertops, a fridge, and an easy-to-clean touch top electric range. Recently updated shower in the hall bath, newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms as well as engineered hardwood floors in the kitchen and game room. Room sizes should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Harbor Drive have any available units?
3007 Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3007 Harbor Drive have?
Some of 3007 Harbor Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3007 Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 3007 Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 3007 Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3007 Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District