All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2944 Newport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2944 Newport Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 12:17 PM

2944 Newport Drive

2944 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2944 Newport Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1106924?source=marketing

Beautiful 2 story home on Cul de Sac lot. This light and bright home has 3 living areas and 2 eating areas. Downstairs living and Dining areas have been freshly painted and new Laminate flooring, Vaulted ceilings and Fireplace with gas logs. Living area is open to kitchen with great island and breakfast room with window seat. Elegant stairway leads to large gameroom with window seat. Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms.

Near Dorothy Smith Pullen Elementary, Maurine Cain Middle & Rockwall-Heath High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1999, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Newport Drive have any available units?
2944 Newport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 2944 Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Newport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 Newport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2944 Newport Drive offer parking?
No, 2944 Newport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2944 Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 Newport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 2944 Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2944 Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 2944 Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 Newport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 Newport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 Newport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District