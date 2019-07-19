2944 Newport Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home on Cul de Sac lot. This light and bright home has 3 living areas and 2 eating areas. Downstairs living and Dining areas have been freshly painted and new Laminate flooring, Vaulted ceilings and Fireplace with gas logs. Living area is open to kitchen with great island and breakfast room with window seat. Elegant stairway leads to large gameroom with window seat. Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms.



Near Dorothy Smith Pullen Elementary, Maurine Cain Middle & Rockwall-Heath High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1999, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1999, Available Now



