Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

ONE STORY HOME!!! Beautiful 2,679 sqft 3 bedroom + Study could be 4th bedroom, great floor plan with split bedrooms and open concept kitchen-living-dining. Covered back patio is great for entertaining. Beautiful curb appeal with all new grass and landscaping. Pets case by case. $100 deposit for 2 garage remotes will apply. All information are deemed to be accurate but not guarantee. 18 month lease minimum. Washer, dryer are as bonus that owner will not be responsible for repairs.