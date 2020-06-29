2906 Starboard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just steps from the shoreline of Lake Ray Hubbard, this freshly updated house is a gem! With all new stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, granite countertops, modern lighting, soaring ceilings, wet bar, new flooring with a modern design, and large patio, this home also comes with free access to a 9 hole golf course, community pool, playground, walking paths and marina access. This quiet, gated neighborhood in Lakeside Village allows golf carts for transportation and is just minutes from I-30 and incredible shopping. Pets allowed under 30lbs.