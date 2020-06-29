2906 Starboard Drive

Amenities
Just steps from the shoreline of Lake Ray Hubbard, this freshly updated house is a gem! With all new stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, granite countertops, modern lighting, soaring ceilings, wet bar, new flooring with a modern design, and large patio, this home also comes with free access to a 9 hole golf course, community pool, playground, walking paths and marina access. This quiet, gated neighborhood in Lakeside Village allows golf carts for transportation and is just minutes from I-30 and incredible shopping. Pets allowed under 30lbs.