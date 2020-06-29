All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Starboard Drive

2906 Starboard Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Starboard Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just steps from the shoreline of Lake Ray Hubbard, this freshly updated house is a gem! With all new stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, granite countertops, modern lighting, soaring ceilings, wet bar, new flooring with a modern design, and large patio, this home also comes with free access to a 9 hole golf course, community pool, playground, walking paths and marina access. This quiet, gated neighborhood in Lakeside Village allows golf carts for transportation and is just minutes from I-30 and incredible shopping. Pets allowed under 30lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Starboard Drive have any available units?
2906 Starboard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2906 Starboard Drive have?
Some of 2906 Starboard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Starboard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Starboard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Starboard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Starboard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Starboard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Starboard Drive offers parking.
Does 2906 Starboard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Starboard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Starboard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2906 Starboard Drive has a pool.
Does 2906 Starboard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2906 Starboard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Starboard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Starboard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Starboard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Starboard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

