Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool

Gorgeous 2 story home in Rockwall! - This stunning 2 story home will go quick! From the open concept kitchen and living space to the large backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Recent updates include beautiful vinyl wood flooring, tile, carpet, granite and stainless steel appliances. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood with community pool and clubhouse. 6 month lease only! Pets-case by case No smoking



No Pets Allowed



