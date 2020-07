Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom home with wide entry, separate living room and spacious family room with corner gas log fireplace. Kitchen is spacious with dishwasher and built-in microwave oven. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and built in linen closet. Pet approval on case by case basis



All information is deemed reliable. Verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage