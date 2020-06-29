2845 Eganridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Optimize your serenity in this renovated jewel which backs to a wooded greenbelt for total privacy. The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. Home office has french doors to keep out distractions. Spacious kitchen is fresh, light and bright with new paint, corian counters, marble backsplash and updated lighting. Family room is sized to easily accommodate your oversized comfy sofa. Tall windows draw the outside view in. Wood tile flows through the all living areas and bedrooms. But the best part is, it is located in The Shores of Lake Ray Hubbard, Lakeside Golf community which offers amazing pool, tennis courts, exercise facility restaurant and clubhouse.