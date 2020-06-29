All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2845 Eganridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2845 Eganridge Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

2845 Eganridge Lane

2845 Eganridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2845 Eganridge Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Optimize your serenity in this renovated jewel which backs to a wooded greenbelt for total privacy. The open floorplan is ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. Home office has french doors to keep out distractions. Spacious kitchen is fresh, light and bright with new paint, corian counters, marble backsplash and updated lighting. Family room is sized to easily accommodate your oversized comfy sofa. Tall windows draw the outside view in. Wood tile flows through the all living areas and bedrooms. But the best part is, it is located in The Shores of Lake Ray Hubbard, Lakeside Golf community which offers amazing pool, tennis courts, exercise facility restaurant and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Eganridge Lane have any available units?
2845 Eganridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2845 Eganridge Lane have?
Some of 2845 Eganridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Eganridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Eganridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Eganridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2845 Eganridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2845 Eganridge Lane offer parking?
No, 2845 Eganridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2845 Eganridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Eganridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Eganridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2845 Eganridge Lane has a pool.
Does 2845 Eganridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2845 Eganridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Eganridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Eganridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2845 Eganridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2845 Eganridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District