Rockwall, TX
2810 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:13 AM

2810 Clear Creek Drive

2810 Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Clear Creek Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and Large 2 story with lots of room for everybody. This home features 3024 sf of living space, All New carpets throughout, new paint, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living rooms, and 2 dining rooms. Open concept living and Kitchen. All bedrooms are on upper second level as well as big second living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Master has a garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower and a lg walk-in closet. Community pool and park for tons of summer fun. Applicants must use NHC Lease Docs to apply, which will be emailed to you upon request. No Section 8. Property will be vacant after Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Pics are from 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
2810 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 2810 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Clear Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2810 Clear Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2810 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

