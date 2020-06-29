2810 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous and Large 2 story with lots of room for everybody. This home features 3024 sf of living space, All New carpets throughout, new paint, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 living rooms, and 2 dining rooms. Open concept living and Kitchen. All bedrooms are on upper second level as well as big second living room. Ceiling fans throughout. Master has a garden tub, dual vanities, separate shower and a lg walk-in closet. Community pool and park for tons of summer fun. Applicants must use NHC Lease Docs to apply, which will be emailed to you upon request. No Section 8. Property will be vacant after Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Pics are from 2018