28 Shady Dale Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

28 Shady Dale Lane

28 Shady Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28 Shady Dale Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Full lawn maintenance and weekly pool service included!! Welcome to this wonderful home located just minutes away from everything! Brick & stone elevation, luscious landscaping and beautifully maintained. This home features high end finishes, hand scraped hardwood floors, an open concept layout and split bedrooms. Large master suite with dual vanities, travertine, tub, separate shower and walk in closet. No expense was spared on the backyard. Covered patio, built in kitchen with Bull appliances, stunning pool with large grotto, paver decking and attached spa. The backyard also features a 6 foot board on board fence with automatic gate, storage shed and extra concrete for additional parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

