28 Shady Dale Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Full lawn maintenance and weekly pool service included!! Welcome to this wonderful home located just minutes away from everything! Brick & stone elevation, luscious landscaping and beautifully maintained. This home features high end finishes, hand scraped hardwood floors, an open concept layout and split bedrooms. Large master suite with dual vanities, travertine, tub, separate shower and walk in closet. No expense was spared on the backyard. Covered patio, built in kitchen with Bull appliances, stunning pool with large grotto, paver decking and attached spa. The backyard also features a 6 foot board on board fence with automatic gate, storage shed and extra concrete for additional parking!