2763 Beverly Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated home in Rockwall ISD! This home is on a half cul-de-sac with an open floor plan and tons of natural light. Updates include all new vinyl wood flooring on the first floor, granite counters and stone backsplash in the kitchen, new carpet up, and fresh paint. Master bedroom is on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has updated granite counters, Jacuzzi bath, and walk-in shower. Close to dining and shopping and walking distance to elementary school.