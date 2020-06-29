All apartments in Rockwall
2763 Beverly Drive

2763 Beverly Dr
Location

2763 Beverly Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated home in Rockwall ISD! This home is on a half cul-de-sac with an open floor plan and tons of natural light. Updates include all new vinyl wood flooring on the first floor, granite counters and stone backsplash in the kitchen, new carpet up, and fresh paint. Master bedroom is on the first floor and has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has updated granite counters, Jacuzzi bath, and walk-in shower. Close to dining and shopping and walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Beverly Drive have any available units?
2763 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2763 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 2763 Beverly Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2763 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 2763 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 2763 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2763 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

